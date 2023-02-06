20th Century Studios released a first-look photo for White Men Can't Jump on Monday. The remake of the 1992 comedy premieres May 19 on Hulu.

ADVERTISEMENT

The image shows Sinqua Walls and Jack Harlow approaching the basketball court. They walk down stairs, with Walls holding a ball and Harlow in a pink Balance shirt holding a bag.

The actors play new characters, Kamal and Jeremy, respectively. Harlow is making his feature film acting debut.

The original film starred Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson as street ball hustlers. Harrelson played a character who would only reveal he was actually good at basketball after opponents made a bet.

A TV spot released Sunday shows some of the banter between Kamal and Jeremy. The announcement describes the remake as Jeremy and Harlow "juggling tenuous relationships, financial pressures and serious internal struggles."

Jeremy is a former all star sidelined by an injury. Kamal never made it due to his own mistakes.

Calmatic directs from a script by Kenya Barris and Doug Hall. Teyana Taylor, Laura Harrier, Vince Staples, Myles Bullock and Lance Reddick also star.