"Elvis Presley trades in his jumpsuit for a jet pack when he is covertly inducted into a secret government spy program to battle the dark forces that threaten the country he loves -- all while holding down his day job as the King of Rock and Roll," an official description reads.
Netflix first announced the series, then known as Agent King, in 2019.
"From the time Elvis was a young boy he always dreamed of being the superhero fighting crime and saving the world! Agent King lets him do just that," Priscilla Presley said at the time.
