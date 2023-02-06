The BBC is giving a glimpse of the new series Great Expectations.

The network shared a teaser trailer for the limited series Sunday featuring Olivia Colman

Great Expectations is based on the Charles Dickens novel of the same name. The series tells the coming-of-age story of Pip, an orphan living in 19th century London.

The preview introduces Colman as Miss Havisham and shows her meeting the young Pip (Tom Sweet).

"What a prized creature we have fished from the river," she says.

Great Expectations hails from Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, who previously adapted Dickens' book A Christmas Carol.

The new series will air on BBC One in the spring and stream on Hulu in the United States.