"I am so happy and terrified to finally share this... Please be gentle with me," she wrote on Instagram. "Honestly, ya girl just wants to ugly cry in public in a catsuit eating a chocolate covered pickle with no questions asked."
Jessie J experienced a pregnancy loss in November 2021.
The singer is known for the singles "Domino," "Bang Bang" with Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj, and "Flashlight." Her most recent album, the holiday album This Christmas Day, was released in 2018.
Copyright 2023 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.