Great American Media has announced it renewed When Hope Calls: Brookfield for Season 3.

The new episodes are now being filmed and are expected to air in 2026.

Set in the Canadian West in the early 20th century, the show stars Cindy Busby, Christopher Russell, Sarah Fisher, Nick Bateman and Trevor Donovan.

"We are delighted to continue the journey of When Hope Calls," Bill Abbott, president and CEO of Great American Media, said in a statement Wednesday.

"This series embodies the heart, hope, and values that resonate so strongly with audiences and define our brand. With a stellar cast leading the way, we look forward to continuing to share inspiring stories from Brookfield that viewers love."