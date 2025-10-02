Harry Potter, Killing Eve, True Detective: Night Country and Bad Sisters alum Fiona Shaw has joined the Season 2 cast of Apple TV+'s anthology series Presumed Innocent.

The second season will be based on Jo Murray's Dissection of Murder, which will be published next year.

Season 1 was based on Scott Turow's Presumed Innocent and starred Jake Gyllenhaal, Ruth Negga, Bill Camp and Peter Sarsgaard.