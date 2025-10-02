Harry Potter, Killing Eve, True Detective: Night Country and Bad Sisters alum Fiona Shaw has joined the Season 2 cast of Apple TV+'s anthology series Presumed Innocent.Shaw will share the screen with Rachel Brosnahan, Matthew Rhys, Courtney B. Vance and Jack Reynor in the legal thriller, which is being produced by David E. Kelley.The second season will be based on Jo Murray's Dissection of Murder, which will be published next year.Season 1 was based on Scott Turow's Presumed Innocent and starred Jake Gyllenhaal, Ruth Negga, Bill Camp and Peter Sarsgaard.