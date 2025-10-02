Paramount+ with Showtime's Chicago-set drama, The Chi, is set to end with its upcoming eighth season, which is slated to air in 2026.

"When I created The Chi, it wasn't just about making a TV show -- it was about owning our narratives and telling our stories with truth, care, nuance and complexity. It was about showing the soul of the South Side -- the beauty, the pain, the grit, and the magic that lives in every block, and in every family," the show's creator Lena Waithe wrote on Instagram Wednesday.

"After much reflection, we have made the decision to end The Chi with Season 8. I know, for the sake of our story and our characters, it's the right thing. I am committed to delivering a final season that our Chi Family deserves. It's been the honor of my life to build a platform for artists to shine -- not just in front of the camera, but behind the scenes as well. To helm the longest-running Black drama on television is a huge honor and it's something I don't take lightly."

The show stars Jason Mitchell, Ntare Mwine, Jacob Latimore and Lynn Whitfield.