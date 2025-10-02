Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio is paying tribute to his "dear friend" Jane Goodall, a primatologist and conservationist he described as "a true hero for the planet" and "an inspiration to millions."

ADVERTISEMENT

The popular scientist, author and TV personality died Wednesday at the game of 91.

She and DiCaprio had served together as United Nations Messengers of Peace since 2014 and produced the upcoming film, Howl.

"Jane Goodall devoted her life to protecting our planet and giving a voice to the wild animals and the ecosystems they inhabit," DiCaprio wrote on Instagram.

"Her groundbreaking research on Chimpanzees in Tanzania transformed our understanding of how our closest relatives live, socialize, and think -- reminding us that we are deeply connected not only to Chimpanzees and the other great apes, but to all life," he added. "For decades, Jane traveled the world with tireless energy, awakening generations to the wonder of the natural world. She spoke directly to the next generation, instilling hope, responsibility, and the belief that every individual can make a difference. She inspired millions to care, to act, and to hope. She never stopped."

The actor offered his deepest condolences to Goodall's family and urged people to support The Jane Goodall Institute and other conservation groups she cared about.

"My last message to Jane was simple: 'You are my hero.' Now, we all must carry the torch for her in protecting our one shared home," the Titanic and One Battle After Another star wrote.