Apple TV+ released a humorous minute-long clip from The Reluctant Traveler showing comic actor Eugene Levy's reaction to meeting Britain's Prince William.

The moment was captured for Friday's episode of the Apple TV+ travel series.

In the preview, Levy is seen checking his watch and grousing that the future King of England is late.

But then he sees a lone figure quickly approaching him from a distance.

It was the prince riding a stand-up, electric scooter.

"Note to self," Levy laughed in disbelief as he realized who it was, "bucket lists are far from predictable."

"Eugene, good morning," William said. "Nice to see you."

"Your Royal Highness," Levy replied. "This is not what I was expecting. This is your mode of transportation?"

"It is around here," the prince said with a smile.

"I have a very low threshold for adventure," Levy told him. "I've actually never been on one of these."

"It gets around quite nicely," William said. "It's quite fun."