Abraham Mateo, Angel Lopez, Arthur Hanlon, Grupo Frontera and Kapo have been booked to perform at the Billboard Latin Music Awards in Miami on Oct. 23.

In addition, global reggaeton superstar DY will come out of retirement and take the stage at the event, which will air on Telemundo and Peacock.

Beele, Danny Ocean, Juan Duque, La Arrolladora Banda ElLimon de Rene Camacho, Laura Pausini, Musza, Neton Vega, NXNNI, Olga Tai±on, i“scar Maydon and Ozuna were previously confirmed for the star-studded gala.

Pausini will also receive the Billboard Icon Award.