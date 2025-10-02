Netflix orders two seasons of 'Peaky Blinders' sequel series
UPI News Service, 10/02/2025
Netflix announced it has ordered two seasons of a Peaky Blinders sequel series, which will be set in 1950s England.
Each season will include six, hour-long episodes.
"I'm thrilled to be announcing this new chapter in the Peaky Blinders story," the franchise's creator Steven Knight said in a statement Wednesday.
"Once again, it will be rooted in Birmingham and will tell the story of a city rising from the ashes of the Birmingham blitz. The new generation of Shelbys have taken the wheel and it will be a hell of a ride."
No casting has been announced yet, but the original six-season show's star, Oscar-winning actor Cillian Murphy, is onboard as an executive producer.
