Netflix announced it has ordered two seasons of a Peaky Blinders sequel series, which will be set in 1950s England.

Each season will include six, hour-long episodes.

"I'm thrilled to be announcing this new chapter in the Peaky Blinders story," the franchise's creator Steven Knight said in a statement Wednesday.

"Once again, it will be rooted in Birmingham and will tell the story of a city rising from the ashes of the Birmingham blitz. The new generation of Shelbys have taken the wheel and it will be a hell of a ride."

No casting has been announced yet, but the original six-season show's star, Oscar-winning actor Cillian Murphy, is onboard as an executive producer.

Co-starring Sam Neill Sam Claflin and Joe Cole , the series follows the Shelby organized crime family from the end of World War I through the 1930s. The show initially aired 2013 to 2022.

Murphy returned to star in a movie , The Immortal Man, that will connect the original and sequel series.

A release date for the film has not been announced yet.