Showtime has acquired two new British thriller series: The Guest and Coldwater.

ADVERTISEMENT

The network announced the shows, both from ITV Studios, in a press release Thursday.

The Guest will begin streaming Oct. 17 for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers and have its on-air debut Oct. 19 at 9 p.m. EDT on Paramount+ with Showtime.

The series, which originally aired on BBC One, stars Eve Myles and Gabrielle Creevy as Fran and Ria, "two unlikely friends" whose lives begin to unravel. Ria works as a cleaner for Fran, a successful businesswoman.

"Fran makes Ria believe she's capable of anything -- until they find themselves standing over a dead body and everything is thrown dramatically off course," an official synopsis reads.

Coldwater, meanwhile, will premiere in early 2026. The series originally aired on ITV and stars Andrew Lincoln (The Walking Dead) as John, a seemingly-normal husband and father whose "long-repressed rage finally explodes with disastrous results."

Ewen Bremner also stars as Tommy, John's new neighbor who is hiding "horrifying secrets."

"I am so pleased that these gripping shows have found such a strong U.S. partner in Showtime," Tom Clark, ITV Studios EVP of global sales & commercial strategy, said in a statement.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"Our buyers told us what they wanted: intense, attention-grabbing thrillers, so we set out to find the best and I'm excited for these two incredible titles to begin their global journeys," he added.