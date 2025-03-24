Hallmark Channel's When Calls the Heart series will return for Season 13.

The network announced the renewal as the show aired its Season 12 finale Sunday.

"Inspired by Janette Oke's bestselling book series about the Canadian West, When Calls the Hearts follows the story of a schoolteacher and single mother, Elizabeth Thornton (Erin Krakow), in the quaint town of Hope Valley," an official synopsis reads. "...Embracing love again after the death of her husband and taking care of her son, Elizabeth continues to teach the children of Hope Valley all while trying to navigate the challenges in her life."

In addition to Krakow, the series also stars Kevin McGarry, Jack Wagner, Chris McNally, Pascale Hutton and Kavan Smith.

Season 13 is slated to air on Hallmark Channel and stream on Hallmark+ in 2026.

"Yes, can hardly wait," wrote one fan in the announcement post's comments. "We must find a way to have time fly faster. Extremely happy!"

Another commenter remarked that it felt like a long time to wait for another season.

"Hearties are far more than a fan-base -- they are a connected community, as loyal and supportive as the characters of Hope Valley," Samantha DiPippo, an executive at Hallmark Media, said, per Deadline.