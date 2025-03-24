Nick Viall's wife Natalie experiences second miscarriage
UPI News Service, 03/24/2025
Nick Viall, who starred as The Bachelor in Season 21 of the reality show, and his wife, Natalie Joy, are experiencing a second miscarriage.
ADVERTISEMENT
Joy announced the news in her Instagram Stories on Sunday.
"While mourning the loss of our second baby at the beginning of this year I quickly and very unexpectedly found out I was pregnant again," she wrote.
Natalie Joy announced her second miscarriage on Instagram Stories. Joy was expecting another child with her husband, "Bachelor" alum Nick Viall. Screenshot via nnataliejjoy/Instagram Stories
In January, Joy announced on The Viall Files, that she was "actively miscarrying," describing the experience as "the biggest heartbreak, I think of my life."
She said that she was trying balance her grief with presence for their daughter River Rose, who was 11 months at the time.
"This past week I miscarried again," she wrote Sunday on Instagram. "I underwent a D&C this time which was harder than I imagined. It's going to take some time for me to feel like myself again and honestly I may never will but I hope to keep y'all involved in whatever that may look like."
Joy and Viall tied the knot in April of 2024. They dated four years prior to their nuptials.
Copyright 2025 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.