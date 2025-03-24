Bachelorette alum Katie Thurston is officially married.

Thurston, 34, and comedian Jeff Arcuri tied the knot Saturday as the couple prepared for Thurston's treatment for stage 3 breast cancer, which begins Thursday.

"It was so sweet. Obviously, we were wanting to plan a wedding and there's a lot of emotions that come in with chemo and the impact and the health and we don't know what the next year looks like. And one night he said, 'I want to show you that I still love you and that I'm here to stay. I'll get married to you tomorrow,'" Thurston said to US Weekly.

Arcuri expressed that marriage will allow him to stand by Thurston's side throughout her treatment.

Their ceremony took place in their home with their parents and dog there to witness.

Thurston confirmed news of the wedding with photos on Instagram Stories.

The couple began dating in 2024.

Thurston was The Bachelorette in Season 17 of the reality series, which debuted in 2021. After breaking up with season winner Blake Moynes, she began dating John Hersey, who was also a contestant in her show. They broke up in 2022.