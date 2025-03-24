Google is celebrating spring's iconic cherry blossoms with a new Doodle.

The animated image shows icy branches thaw, bud and bloom before the white and pink petals are blown away. Google's letters are looped around the branches, with a blue sky in the background.

When users click the image they are taken to the search results for "cherry blossom" and pink petals fall from the top of the screen.

"The cherry blossom bloom only lasts a few days!" the search engine said. "Many people track the bloom so they can time trips to parks and gardens to witness this spring display. Large Cherry Blossom Festivals are held in cities across the world including Washington D.C., Amsterdam, Tokyo, and more!"

The D.C. festival kicked off March 20 and runs through April 13.