Disney+ released a trailer Monday for the upcoming new season of Doctor Who, which sees 15th Doctor Ncuti Gatwa teaming up with new companion Belinda Chandra, played by Varada Sethu.

ADVERTISEMENT

The trailer teases the duo traveling uncontrollably through space and time due to a malfunction in the Doctor's time machine, the TARDIS.

Their adventures on the journey to bring Belinda back to her home time include attending the 803rd Interstellar Song Contest and becoming animated characters.

The eight-episode season, which promises "Getting home will be a blast through the past," premiers at 3 a.m. EDT April 12 on Disney+ and on the BBC and BBC iPlayer in Britain.

The new season is being marketed as Season 2, after the long-running series reset its counter with Season 1 in 2024.