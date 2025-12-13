Hallmark+ has announced plans for a prequel to its popular drama, When Calls the Heart.

"We are excited to announce the When Calls the Heart universe is expanding with the all new original series Hope Valley: 1874, starring Bethany Joy Lenz , Benjamin Ayres, and Jill Hennessy ," the studio announced Friday. "Streaming exclusively on Hallmark+ this March!"

The flagship series is set in early 20th century Canada and based on the books by Janette Oke.

Starring Erin Krakow, Daniel Lessing, Lori Loughlin, Jack Wagner and Martin Cummins, all 12 seasons are available on the streaming platform.

Season 13 is to premiere next month.