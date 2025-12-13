Pop star Taylor Swift's Life of a Showgirl is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Morgan Wallen's I'm the Problem, followed by the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack at No. 3, Stray Kids' Do It at No. 4 and the Wicked: For Good soundtrack at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Michael Buble's Christmas at No. 6, Bing Crosby's Ultimate Christmas at No. 7, Olivia Dean's The Art of Loving at No. 8, A Charlie Brown Christmas at No. 9 and Tate McRae's So Close to What at No. 10.