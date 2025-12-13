Apple TV has renewed its British mystery series, Down Cemetery Road, for a second season.

Based on characters created by Mick Herron, the show stars Emma Thompson and Ruth Wilson as contemporary private detectives.

"I'm so thrilled that Down Cemetery Road has been enjoyed enough to warrant a second season. The thought of working with the team again, with wonderful Morwenna Banks in the writer's seat and the indomitable Ruth Wilson who is the best and most brilliant co-star any aging Dame could desire, is frankly far more than I feel I deserve," star and executive producer Thompson said in a statement Friday.

"Zoe Boehm is a punkishly delicious avatar and I can't wait to pull on her knock-off Doc Martens again. Thanks to everyone who watched! We are go for the next one and it's all down to you."

The second season sees Zoe and Sarah take on a serial killer.

Herron is also the mastermind behind Apple TV's Slow Horses.