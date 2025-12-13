Comedian and Life & Beth actress Amy Schumer announced on Instagram Friday that she and her husband, chef Chris Fischer, are divorcing.

"Blah blah blah. Chris and I have made the difficult decision to end our marriage after 7 years. We love each other very much and will continue to focus on raising our son," she captioned a photo of her and Fischer sitting together on a subway train.

"We would appreciate people respecting our privacy at this time. blah blah blah not because I dropped some lbs and thought I could bag s basket and not because he's a hot Janlmes beard award winning chef who can still pull some hot tail. Amicable and all love and respect! Family forever."

Sophia Bush commented on the post: "It's so damn hard without having it be hard for the world to see... so when the world sees I'll just say be extra gentle with yourself. All love."

Singer-songwriter Jewel also said, "Sending you both all the love," while actress Sharon Stone offered a string of prayer-hand emojis.

Schumer and Fischer share a 6-year-old son.