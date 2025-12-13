Pulp Fiction, The Mask, Justified and The Usual Suspects actor Peter Greene has died at the age of 60.

ADVERTISEMENT

TMZ reported that the New Jersey native's body was found in his Manhattan apartment after his neighbors called police because they heard loud music playing all night and got no response when they knocked on the door.

No cause of death has been publicly disclosed.

The New York Post said foul play is not expected expected and an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of his death.

The actor had been slated to star in a thriller called Mascots opposite Mickey Rourke next month.

"He was one of the best character actors on the planet," his manager Gregg Edwards said in a statement to Deadline.

"He was a good friend who would give you the shirt off his back. He was loved and will be missed."

Greene's other credits include Chicago P.D., The Continental, Justified, Dope Thief, Training Day, Blue Streak, Kiss & Tell and Laws of Gravity.