Prime Video released the opening scene of The Wheel of Time Season 3 ahead of its March 13 premiere.

The season starts with an explosive battle that unravels within the first 12 minutes of the first episode.

Sophie Okonedo portrays Siuan, who holds the "Amyrlin Seat" and calls Liandrin Guirale (Kate Fleetwood) to the floor.

The pair hurl accusations at one another. Liandran says that Siuan met Moiraine (Rosamund Pike) and Rand al'Thor (Josha Stradowski).

"Mother met him," Liandran says. "Mother willingly let him escape."

"If you had proof that these accusations were true, then the Hall would have no choice but to restrict my authority, decree a penance, or even depose me. But, I know what most women in this Hall do not," countered Siun. "That you, Liandrin Guirale, can break the Three Oaths. You have sworn yourself to the Shadow. You are a Darkfriend!"

The confrontation culminates in a deadly battle.

Rand al'Thor is the "Dragon Reborn," and can determine the fate of the world, according to prophecy.

Season 3 will also see the addition of Nukaka Coster-Waldau, Salome Gunnarsdottir, Synnove Macody Lund, Bjorn Landberg and Isabella Bucceri.