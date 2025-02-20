The Pokemon Company is teasing its annual Pokemon Presents video presentation that will be held Feb. 27 on Pokemon Day.

The session will offer "exciting updates and announcements across the Pokemon franchise," a press release states.

Although an official synopsis of the call has yet to be shared, fans might expect an update regarding Pokemon Legends: Z-A, a 2025 video game for Nintendo Switch that was announced during last year's presentation.

Pokemon Presents will stream across Pokemon's YouTube and Twitch channels at 9 a.m. EST to coincide with Pokemon Day, which marks the anniversary of the Pokemon Red and Pokemon Green games, which came out in 1996.

The Pokemon Company also shared that GameStop and Best Buy is offering a code for "a Flying-Tera Type Eevee in their Pokemon Scarlet or Pokemon Violet video game" until Pokemon Day, a press release states.