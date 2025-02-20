Peacock is previewing Long Bright River, a limited series based on the Liz Moore novel.

The crime drama follows a cop searching for her sister amid a string of murders.

Amanda Seyfried portrays the patrol officer, Mickey, who works in Kensington, Philadelphia, where many residents are struggling with opioid addiction.

"I grew up here, went to elementary school down the street," Seyfried says in the trailer, released Thursday. "And so did a lot of the girls working the avenue today."

"These women are good people," adds Nicholas Pinnock, who portrays Truman Dawes. "The men, they're a different story."

Seyfried learns three were women were killed in a short time span, and she makes it her personal mission to keep her city safe and find her sister, Kacey ( Ashleigh Cummings ), who has "been gone for too long this time."

Moore serves as an executive producer, with Nikki Toscano as showrunner.

"When my agents first brought me Long Bright River, I read the novel in one sitting," Toscano said in a press release. "... I immediately knew it was something I wanted to take a crack at translating to screen with Liz. The challenge of adapting this moving love story between two sisters as it elegantly weaves between the past and the present was thrilling, particularly as the history of this family's past holds a critical key in solving the murder/mystery that unfolds in the present."

