Marvel Entertainment released its latest look at the upcoming series Daredevil: Born Again on Wednesday.

In the official clip, Matt Murdock ( Charlie Cox ), aka Daredevil, and Wilson Fisk ( Vincent D'Onofrio ), aka Kingpin, challenge each other over coffee.

The duo sit in a dark diner, near a window that reveals a gloomy cityscape.

"You're keeping tabs on me?" Kingpin asks, looking at the mug he has pushed away.

"No, I'm not," Daredevil responds. "I'm just, call it professional curiosity."

"Ah, what profession would that be?"

"I'm a lawyer," Daredevil says.

The conversation continues and Daredevil reminds Kingpin of his multiple attempts at taking Daredevil's life.

"As you have," Kingpin retorts.

Daredevil disagrees, saying he might have wanted to jail his enemy but not kill him.

"I wonder if your darker half would agree," Kingpin says.

Daredevil: Born Again, which will stream on Disney+, is a sequel to the Netflix series which premiered in 2015.

On Tuesday, Marvel Entertainment released a teaser featuring the Punisher, who is once again portrayed by Jon Bernthal.

Elden Henson and Deborah Ann Woll will also reprise their roles as Foggy Nelson and Karen Page, in the upcoming show, which premieres March 4 on Disney+.