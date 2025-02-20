Anthony Mackie says filming Marvel's Captain America: Brave New World was "an amazing experience."

The actor, 46, discussed the movie when he stopped by The Jennifer Hudson Show Thursday.

Brave New World, which opened in theaters Friday, features Mackie as the titular superhero, marking his first starring film in the role. Mackie originally played Sam Wilson, aka Falcon, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"It was an amazing experience," he told Hudson. "I mean, going into it, you know, there were so many different hiccups and bumps and things that came along the way. People forgot, like, we had a writer strike, we had an actor strike. We went into this right out of covid, so it was just so many different things that got in the way of this movie starting."

The cast and crew had to pause work for a year before they could complete the film, Mackie said.

"I'm just excited for people to see it. It's a good movie," he told Hudson.

The film also stars Harrison Ford, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler and Tim Blake Nelson.

As of Sunday, Captain America: Brave New World had raked in $88.5 million at the box office.