Hollywood couple Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter are set to guest star in Poker Face Season 2.

Also booked to appear in the new episodes of Peacock's private detective dramedy are Alia Shawkat Carol Kane and David Krumholtz.

Longmire screenwriter Tony Tost is the show-runner for Poker Face, which follows Natasha Lyonne's Charlie Cale, a drifter with the gift of being able to tell when someone is lying.

As she travels from town to town, she makes new friends and solves various mysteries for people in trouble.