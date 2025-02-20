Boxer Oscar De La Hoya, dressed in a "fuzzy peas" costume, was eliminated from The Masked Singer on Fox Wednesday night.

The episode had a Shrek theme with contestants singing songs that appear in or were inspired by the animated film franchise.

Host Nick Cannon dressed in a lime green suit in honor of the titular ogre and judges Jenny McCarthy and Ken Jeong wore Princess Fiona and Lord Farquaad attire.

De La Hoya sang Smash Mouth's "I'm a Believer" before being unmasked.

Cedric the Entertainer was the first star to get the boot on Season 13 of the show last week.