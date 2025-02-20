Nickelodeon is set to release a new animated Avatar series, 20 years after Avatar: The Last Airbender premiered.

The creators of the 2005 show, Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, will return for Avatar: Seven Havens, a new story in the Last Airbender universe.

"A young Earthbender discovers she's the new Avatar after Korra -- but in this dangerous era, that title marks her as humanity's destroyer, not its savior," an official synopsis reads. "Hunted by both human and spirit enemies, she and her long-lost twin must uncover their mysterious origins and save the Seven Havens before civilization's last strongholds collapse."

The upcoming series will be split into two "books" of 13 episodes. Production is underway, with a premiere date and the voice cast yet to be announced.

"When we created the original series, we never imagined we'd still be expanding the world decades later," DiMartino and Konietzko said in a press release. "This new incarnation of the Avatarverse is full of fantasy, mystery, and a whole new cast of amazing characters. Get ready to take another epic and emotional adventure!"

Nickelodeon is also developing an animated Avatar film with Paramount Pictures. The movie opens in theaters Jan. 30, 2026, and features the voices of Dave Bautista, Dionne Quan, Jessica Matten, Roman Zaragoza and Eric Nam.

In addition, the network will celebrate the 20th anniversary of The Last Airbender with new original digital content.

A live-action version of The Last Airbender, starring Gordon Cormier, is now streaming on Netflix. In March, the series was picked up for two additional seasons.