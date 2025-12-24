Christmas movies are a staple for many during the winter season. This year, viewing options extend well beyond classics like Home Alone and The Santa Clause.

New holiday-inspired films are streaming on Netflix, Peacock and Prime Video. Here are five features to check out this year.

'My Secret Santa' -- Netflix

Alexandra Breckenridge (Virgin River) portrays a single mom who takes a Santa Claus gig at a ski resort so that she might afford her daughter's snowboarding lessons.

She winds up falling for the resort manager (Ryan Eggold) as the Netflix movie unfolds.

Tia Mowry and Madison MacIsaac also star.

'A Merry Little Ex-Mas' -- Netflix

In Netflix's A Merry Little Ex-Mas, Alicia Silverstone's Kate is fresh out of a divorce and set on throwing "one last perfect family holiday" ahead of the sale of her home, an official synopsis says.

Her hopes are dashed, however, when her ex (Oliver Hudson, of Rules of Engagement) arrives with his new beau.

The film also stars Jameela Jamil (The Good Place), Pierson Fode and Melissa Joan Hart.

'Champagne Problems' -- Netflix

Minka Kelly (Euphoria, The Roommate) portrays Sydney Price in the Netflix film about a business deal complicated by new romance.

Sydney travels to Paris in pursuit of a champagne vineyard, and winds up spending the night with Tom Wozniczka's (Slow Horses) Henri before discovering that he belongs to the family that created the champagne company.

She finds herself navigating her feelings for Henri alongside her hopes to secure the vineyard purchase.

Thibault de Montalembert, Sean Amsing, Flula Bord, Astrid Whettnall and Maeve Courtier-Lilley also star.

'Tinsel Town' -- Peacock

Kiefer Sutherland portrays a former Hollywood star who, in an effort "to be taken seriously as an actor," takes a theater role in England, not realizing he agreed to star in a small-town Christmas pantomime, according to an official synopsis.

The job allows him to "rediscover the magic of the season" via his daughter and a dance instructor, the synopsis continues.

Rebel Wilson (Pitch Perfect), Mawaan Rizwan, Derek Jacobi, Danny Dyer, Katherine Ryan, Asim Chaudhry, Lucien Laviscount (Emily in Paris), Jason Manford, Meera Syal, Alice Eve and James Lance also star in the film, which is streaming on Peacock.

'Oh.What.Fun' -- Prime Video

Michelle Pfeiffer portrays Claire, a stressed out mom preparing for the holidays in Prime Video's Oh.What.Fun.

Feeling unappreciated, Claire embarks "on a festive adventure of her own," while her family attempts to find her, per an official synopsis.

Felicity Jones, Chloe Grace Moretz, Denis Leary, Dominic Sessa, Danielle Brooks, Every Jacobs, Havana Rose Liu, Maude Apatow, Jason Schwartzman, Eva Longoria and Joan Chen also star.