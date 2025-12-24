Minka Kelly (Euphoria, The Roommate) portrays Sydney Price in the Netflix film about a business deal complicated by new romance.
Sydney travels to Paris in pursuit of a champagne vineyard, and winds up spending the night with Tom Wozniczka's (Slow Horses) Henri before discovering that he belongs to the family that created the champagne company.
She finds herself navigating her feelings for Henri alongside her hopes to secure the vineyard purchase.
Thibault de Montalembert, Sean Amsing, Flula Bord, Astrid Whettnall and Maeve Courtier-Lilley also star.
'Tinsel Town' -- Peacock
Kiefer Sutherland portrays a former Hollywood star who, in an effort "to be taken seriously as an actor," takes a theater role in England, not realizing he agreed to star in a small-town Christmas pantomime, according to an official synopsis.
The job allows him to "rediscover the magic of the season" via his daughter and a dance instructor, the synopsis continues.
