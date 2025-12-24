Netflix is previewing the upcoming Peaky Blinders movie starring Cillian Murphy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Viewers hear a voice ask, "Whatever happened to Tommy Shelby?" in a teaser for Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, released Wednesday.

As the clip continues, Tommy (Murphy) declares, "I'm not that man anymore," with downcast eyes.

The film is set in 1940 Birmingham and sees Tommy return "from a self-imposed exile to face his most destructive reckoning yet," an official synopsis says.

"With the future of the family and the country at stake, Tommy must face his own demons and choose whether to confront his legacy or burn it to the ground," that description continues.

The film is due for a limited theater run March 6 before streaming on Netflix March 20.

Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Roth, Sophie Rundle, Ned Dennehy, Packy Lee, Ian Peck, Jay Lycurgo, Barry Keoghan and Stephen Graham also star.

The film is a continuation of the six-season gangster series of the same name, which debuted in 2013.