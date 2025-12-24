Lilo & Stitch and Zootopia 2 pushed Disney past $6 billion in receipts at the global box office, marking the studio's first time doing so since the pandemic.

The domestic box office accounted for $2.3 billion, while global tickets yielded $3.65 billion.

Disney previously crossed the $6 billion threshold 2016-2019.

Lilo & Stitch raked in some $1.03 billion, while the Zootopia sequel has already earned $1.3 billion.

Avatar: Fire and Ash, meanwhile, has translated to $450 million within a week of hitting theaters.

Disney also released Elio, Snow White, Tron: Ares, Predator: Badlands, Freakier Friday, Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts and The Fantastic Four: First Steps.