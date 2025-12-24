Pat Finn, who portrayed Bill Norwood on The Middle, died Monday, multiple media outlets reported. He was 60.

TMZ first reported the news Wednesday.

"It is with profound sadness and grief that the Finn family announces the passing of beloved comedic actor, Pat Finn. In 2022, Pat battled bladder cancer, went into remission, but the cancer returned and metastasized," a statement reads, per the New York Post. "He was a warrior in every sense of the word."

In addition to The Middle, Finn appeared in Seinfeld, Friends, The George Wendt Show, Curb Your Enthusiasm, House and It's Complicated.

"I don't like to be the guy who posts pics with celebrities that pass, but this guy wasn't just a celebrity to me. He was a friend. One of the best dudes I knew with a perfect sense of humor," said Jeff Dye in a social media post.

His daughter, Cassidy, penned a tribute describing him as the person who taught her "to be funny, positive, humble, to listen, to always try my best, to llove and to surround myself with the best people."

"But most importantly, you taught me kindness" she continued.