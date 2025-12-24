The singing voices behind HUNTR/X will perform during NFL Christmas Gameday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fictional band, made popular by the Netflix animated film KPop Demon Hunters, will take the stage during halftime when the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions face off on Thursday.

How to Watch

NFL Christmas Gameday will stream live on Netflix Thursday. The game between the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions kicks off at 4:30 pm EDT. The voices behind HUNTR/X will perform during Snoop's Holiday Halftime Party.

Participants

Snoop Dogg is headlining "the spectacular celebration."

EJAE, Audrey Nuna and REI AMI "will make a festive appearance" as HUNTR/X, an official synopsis of the event states.

Lainey Wilson is also slated to take the stage.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Kelly Clarkson will open Netflix's NFL Christmas Gameday with her song "Underneath the Tree."

The Dallas Cowboys will play the Washington Commanders at 1 p.m. EDT.

In 2024, Mariah Carey opened the Christmas Day football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers with her fan favorite "All I Want for Christmas Is You."

When the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans faced off the same day, Beyonce took the stage during halftime.