Christmas music often brings to mind familiar carols and pop standards that return every December. But over the years, artists across punk, indie, hip-hop and alternative rock have released holiday songs that follow a different path.

These unconventional Christmas tracks move beyond tradition, offering humor, storytelling and sadness that expand the sound of the season.

"Father Christmas" -- The Kinks, 1977

Released as a stand-alone single, the song tells the story of a mugged-Santa that turns into a class-conscious singalong.

"Christmas Card from a Hooker in Minneapolis" -- Tom Waits, 1978

From the album Blue Valentine, the song is a bleak letter framed around the holidays.

"Christmas Wrapping" -- The Waitresses, 1981

First released on the compilation album A Christmas Record, this talk-sung new-wave classic starts with holiday burnout and ends in rom-com fashion.

"Christmas in Hollis" -- Run-DMC, 1987

Recorded for A Very Special Christmas, the song offers a neighborhood look at Christmas, swapping sleigh bells for sneakers and Queens pride.

"Merry Christmas (I Don't Want to Fight Tonight)" -- Ramones, 1989

A late-career Ramones single built around the plea "I love you and you love me" and the hope for a holiday truce.

"Mistress for Christmas" -- AC/DC, 1990

From The Razors Edge, the innuendo-heavy holiday song is hilarious and not at all family-friendly.

"Let Me Sleep (It's Christmas Time)" -- Pearl Jam, 1991

Originally released through the band's fan club, The Ten Club, the ballad captures end-of-year exhaustion and fading holiday excitement.

"Nothing for Me" -- The Muffs, 1997

Kim Shattuck, the lead singer of The Muffs, who died in 2019, howls about getting nothing for Christmas.

"Just Like Christmas" -- Low, 1999

From the band's Christmas EP, the song follows a winter trip through Scandinavia while the band was on tour.

"So Much Wine" -- The Handsome Family, 2000

A dark, slow-burn meditation on regret from the album Through the Trees.

"Christmas Unicorn" -- Sufjan Stevens, 2006

From Songs for Christmas, the track begins sweetly before veering into joyful chaos - "I'm a Christmas unicorn..."

"Don't Shoot Me Santa" -- The Killers, 2007

Part of the band's long-running tradition of releasing Christmas songs for charity, the track follows a criminal pleading with a fed-up Santa.

"Home Alone, Too" -- The Staves, 2014

This wintry folk song from The Way Is Read centers on heartbreak and seasonal isolation.

"Christmas Will Break Your Heart" -- LCD Soundsystem, 2015

A stand-alone single capturing the loneliness and emotional weight that often accompany the holidays.

"Chi-Town Christmas" -- Chance the Rapper with Jeremih, 2016

From Merry Christmas Lil' Mama, the holiday track is focused on Chicago pride, hanging out with friends and local shoutouts.

Hear the full playlist here or below.