Unconventional Christmas songs beyond carols and classics
UPI News Service, 12/24/2025
Christmas music often brings to mind familiar carols and pop standards that return every December. But over the years, artists across punk, indie, hip-hop and alternative rock have released holiday songs that follow a different path.
These unconventional Christmas tracks move beyond tradition, offering humor, storytelling and sadness that expand the sound of the season.
"Father Christmas" -- The Kinks, 1977
Released as a stand-alone single, the song tells the story of a mugged-Santa that turns into a class-conscious singalong.
"Christmas Card from a Hooker in Minneapolis" -- Tom Waits, 1978
From the album Blue Valentine, the song is a bleak letter framed around the holidays.
"Christmas Wrapping" -- The Waitresses, 1981
First released on the compilation album A Christmas Record, this talk-sung new-wave classic starts with holiday burnout and ends in rom-com fashion.
"Christmas in Hollis" -- Run-DMC, 1987
Recorded for A Very Special Christmas, the song offers a neighborhood look at Christmas, swapping sleigh bells for sneakers and Queens pride.
"Merry Christmas (I Don't Want to Fight Tonight)" -- Ramones, 1989
A late-career Ramones single built around the plea "I love you and you love me" and the hope for a holiday truce.
"Mistress for Christmas" -- AC/DC, 1990
From The Razors Edge, the innuendo-heavy holiday song is hilarious and not at all family-friendly.
"Let Me Sleep (It's Christmas Time)" -- Pearl Jam, 1991
Originally released through the band's fan club, The Ten Club, the ballad captures end-of-year exhaustion and fading holiday excitement.
"Nothing for Me" -- The Muffs, 1997
Kim Shattuck, the lead singer of The Muffs, who died in 2019, howls about getting nothing for Christmas.
"Just Like Christmas" -- Low, 1999
From the band's Christmas EP, the song follows a winter trip through Scandinavia while the band was on tour.
"So Much Wine" -- The Handsome Family, 2000
A dark, slow-burn meditation on regret from the album Through the Trees.
