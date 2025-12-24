Duck Dynasty star Jessica Robertson is welcoming a granddaughter.

Robertson, 45, announced the new arrival with an Instagram post Tuesday.

"We are thrilled to welcome another precious grandbaby into our family," she wrote in the caption. "Nellie Jane Metro is such a blessing and we are so proud of you," she said, tagging her daughter Merritt Metro, and Metro's husband Tyler Metro.

The photo carousel included an image of Merritt Metro smiling with her newborn snuggled on her chest, as well as an image of Robertson beaming as she held the baby.

Nellie Jane Metro arrived a couple months after Robertson's daughter Priscilla became mom to daughter August Mae Nash.