Nosferatu the Vampyre and Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans director Werner Herzog was honored at the Venice Film Festival Wednesday.

His fellow filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola presented him with an honorary Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement.

Herzog, 82, attended the event with his wife Lena, whom Coppola had introduced him to more than 30 years ago.

"If Werner has limits, I don't know what they are," Coppola said. "Werner's life and his very existence send a challenge to everyone out there: top me if you can! And all of us truly wonder if anyone ever will. Werner, I will eat my hat if anyone comes along who can do it."

Regarded as a pioneer of New German Cinema, Herzog also helmed The Enigma of Kaspar Hauser, Heart of Glass, Cobra Verde, Invincible and Grizzly Man.