Killing Fields, Dangerous Liaisons and Con Air actor John Malkovich has joined the Apple TV+ series Bad Monkey as a Season 2 regular."So cool," show-runner Bill Lawrence wrote on his Instagram Stories Wednesday alongside a screenshot of a Deadline report about the casting news.Season 1 of the show adapted Carl Hiaasen's popular novel, while Season 2 will be based on an original story.Vince Vaughn plays Andrew Yancy, a former Miami police detective turned Florida Keys private eye.Malkovich will play Spencer, a powerful Florida crime-lord.Season 1 also starred Natalie Martinez, Michelle Monaghan, Rob Delaney and Jodie Turner-Smith.