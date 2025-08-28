Killing Fields, Dangerous Liaisons and Con Air actor John Malkovich has joined the Apple TV+ series Bad Monkey as a Season 2 regular.

"So cool," show-runner Bill Lawrence wrote on his Instagram Stories Wednesday alongside a screenshot of a Deadline report about the casting news.

Season 1 of the show adapted Carl Hiaasen's popular novel, while Season 2 will be based on an original story.

Vince Vaughn plays Andrew Yancy, a former Miami police detective turned Florida Keys private eye.

Malkovich will play Spencer, a powerful Florida crime-lord.