NBC has announced it renewed Password, its game show starring Jimmy Fallon and Keke Palmer, for Season 3.

The show is already back in production.

"We couldn't be more excited to return to Password," resident player Fallon and host Palmer said in a joint statement Wednesday.

"It's the only show where you get to lock eyes with a total stranger and think, 'OK, based on absolutely nothing, we're going to bet that you understand that when one of us says 'fluffy,' we mean 'pillow.' We love working with each other so much and are taking it to another level this season with bigger guests, wilder guesses and guaranteed laughs."