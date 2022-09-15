Wendy Williams' publicist has announced the former talk show host has checked herself into a wellness center so she can focus on her various health issues.

"She is taking some time to focus on her health and wellness as she prepares for a major comeback for the next level in her career with The Wendy Experience Podcast," Williams' representative Shawn Zanotti said in a statement Wednesday. "Ms. Williams is being treated by a team of some of the best doctors in the world."

Zanotti did not offer details about what type of facility Williams is being treated at or what exactly sparked the decision to check into it.

The Wendy Williams Show officially wrapped its 13-year run in June, but Williams, 58, had been absent from her daytime show since October 2021 while battling health issues, including Graves' disease, which is a thyroid condition, and COVID-19.

Guest hosts, such as Sherri Shepherd, co-host of The View from 2007-2014, had filled in for her.

Shepherd has taken over the program's time slot with her own talk show, Sherri, which premiered Monday.