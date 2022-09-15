Outlander actors Ed Speleers and Alexander Vlahos and The Kominsky Method actress Jane Seymour have joined the ensemble of Lindsay Lohan's Netflix romantic comedy, Irish Wish.

"Dream cast," Vlahos tweeted Wednesday, along with a link to a report about the news.

Ayesha Curry from About Last Night and Elizabeth Tan from Emily in Paris will co-star in the movie, which is being directed by Janeen Damian.

"Here comes a lot of Fun!!! Thrilled to be telling a great story with these lovely funny talents. #IrishWish #Netflix @netflixgolden @Ireland," Tan tweeted.

Kirsten Hansen penned the screenplay.

"When the love of her life gets engaged to her best friend, Maddie puts her feelings aside to be a bridesmaid at their wedding in Ireland," a synopsis said.

"Days before the pair are set to marry, Maddie makes a spontaneous wish for true love, only to wake up as the bride-to-be. With her dream seeming to come true, Maddie soon realizes that her real soulmate is someone else entirely."

Lohan will also be seen in Netflix's Falling for Christmas, which is set for release on Nov. 10.