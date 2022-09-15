Stranger Things and Black Widow actor David Harbour has signed on to star in Gran Turismo, a film inspired by the popular video game.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Excited about this film!" director Neill Blomkamp tweeted Wednesday, along with a media report about the casting.

Jason Hall and Zach Baylan wrote the screenplay, which is based on the true story of a teen who became a professional race car driver after winning several video driving competitions.

Who Harbour will play has not been disclosed yet.

Sony Pictures plans to release the film in theaters on Aug. 11.

No other casting has been announced yet.

Blomkamp's credits include District 9, Elysium and Chappie.