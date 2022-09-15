Lebanese dance group Mayyas has won Season 17 of America's Got Talent.

The troupe took home the $1 million grand prize and will join the cast of America's Got Talent Las Vegas LIVE stage show at Luxor Hotel and Casino.

"From the moment I first saw the Mayyas, their act was spectacular and gave me goosebumps," judge Sofia Vergara said Wednesday.

"Their coordinated choreography was the most beautiful, creative dancing I have ever seen. Each time they competed, they continued to outdo themselves. Their empowering performances have earned them the ultimate title and I'm so proud of them and can't wait to see what they do next."

The Mayyas is an alternative dance crew made up of 36 Lebanese women of different ages. The troupe was founded by choreographer Nadim Cherfan.

Season 17's other judges are Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum.

Terry Crews was the host.