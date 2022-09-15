Those born on this date in history are under the sign of Virgo.They include:-- Italian explorer Marco Polo in 1254-- Novelist James Fenimore Cooper in 1789-- William Howard Taft, 27th president of the United States, in 1857-- British mystery writer Agatha Christie in 1890-- French director Jean Renoir in 1894-- Comedian Nipsey Russell in 1918-- Singer\/pianist Bobby Short in 1924-- Comedian Norm Crosby in 1927-- Jazz saxophone player Julian "Cannonball" Adderley in 1928-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Gaylord Perry in 1938 (age 84)-- Football Hall of Fame member\/actor Merlin Olsen in 1940-- Soprano Jessye Norman in 1945-- Filmmaker Oliver Stone in 1946 (age 76)-- Actor Tommy Lee Jones in 1946 (age 76)-- Football Hall of Fame member Dan Marino in 1961 (age 61)-- Queen Letizia of Spain in 1972 (age 50)-- Comedian\/actor Jimmy Carr in 1972 (age 50)-- Actor Tom Hardy in 1977 (age 45)-- Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie in 1977 (age 45)-- Comedian\/actor Ben Schwartz in 1981 (age 41)-- Britain's Prince Harry in 1984 (age 38)-- Actor Chelsea Kane in 1988 (age 34)-- Actor Matt Shively in 1990 (age 32)