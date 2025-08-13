FX and Hulu are teasing the rest of Alien: Earth Season 1.

A "Coming Up This Season" teaser was released Wednesday after the sci-fi horror show's two-episode premiere Tuesday on FX and FX on Hulu.

Alien: Earth is the first TV series in the Alien franchise and takes place in 2120, two years before the events of the 1979 film Alien.

The first two episodes introduced viewers to Wendy (Sydney Chandler), a dying human girl whose consciousness is transferred into an adult synthetic body, making her the first "hybrid" created by Prodigy Corporation CEO Boy Kavalier (Samuel Blenkin) and his team.

Wendy and her hybrid siblings come face-to-face with alien creatures after the Maginot spaceship crash lands on Earth on the island housing Prodigy Corp., inadvertently freeing its deadly cargo.

In the season teaser, Wendy continues to hear mysterious sounds from the creatures.

"When a hostile alien species decides to speak -- one needs to ask why," an advisor tells Kavalier.

Meanwhile, synthetic being Kirsh (Timothy Olyphant) and human scientists Dame Sylvia (Essie Davis) and Arthur (David Rysdahl) study the alien eggs the hybrids retrieved from the ship.

Other cast members include Alex Lawther as Joe, Wendy's human brother who thought she was dead, and Babou Ceesay as Morrow, a cyborg and the sole survivor of the Maginot crash.

New episodes of Alien: Earth release Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EDT on FX and FX on Hulu. The series streams internationally on Disney+.