A24 is previewing the film Marty Supreme, starring A Complete Unknown star Timothee Chalamet and wellness icon Gwyneth Paltrow.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chalamet, 29, portrays Marty Mauser, "a young man with a dream no one respects," who "goes to hell and back in pursuit of greatness," according to an official logline. The character is partially inspired by the late Marty Reisman.

The trailer released Wednesday opens with Mauser standing on his hotel suite's bed in an open trench coat as he phones Paltrow's room, despite not having met her yet.

"I saw you in the lobby yesterday," he says. "Well, I never talked to an actual movie star. You know I'm something of a performer, too."

Marty is a ping-pong player with "a purpose" that drives him to make sacrifices.

Paltrow, 52, previously talked about the film on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon

"This movie came up, and my brother, who's a filmmaker, was like, 'This is a great director, and you should meet with him," she told Fallon at the time.

Josh Safdie, well known for his work on Uncut Gems, is the film's director, co-writer and producer.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

The feature also stars Kevin O'Leary, Odessa A'Zion, Abel Ferrara and Tyler Okonma, and will have a Christmas release.

t