Charlie Sheen is the subject of AKA Charlie Sheen, a two-part Netflix documentary due on the streamer Sept. 10.

In a trailer for the film released Wednesday, Sheen, 59, begins to unpack what he's learned during his recent years of sobriety, his Malibu childhood, and his rise and fall from fame.

"When you got a lot of shame about a lot of stuff, shame is suffocating," the actor says in the preview. "I lit the fuse and my life turned into everything it wasn't supposed to be. There's only one person alive that has the answers to so many people's questions about me."

The documentary also includes conversations with Sean Penn, Denise Richards, Jon Cryer, Chris Tucker, Brooke Mueller, Chuck Lorre, Ramon Estevez, Heidi Fleiss and Sheen's drug dealer, an official synopsis says.

"With seven hard-fought years of sobriety behind him, Charlie Sheen -- as you've never seen him -- finally leaves it all on the table, and revisits the very public peaks and valleys of his life with humor, heart and jaw-dropping candor," the synopsis continues.

Sheen had a starring role on the CBS sitcom Two and a Half Men in the 2000s, but was fired from the show in 2011 following a public meltdown and conflict with Lorre, the series creator. Sheen and Lorre collaborated years later on the HBO series Bookie.

Sheen's other credits include Platoon, Wall Street, The Rookie and Spin City.

AKA Charlie Sheen is directed by Andrew Renzi, who told Netflix's Tudum the actor wasn't on board at first.

"I had seven to eight months of relationship building with him before we even sat down to shoot the film," he said.