Wednesday will return for a second season on Netflix.

The streaming service confirmed Friday that it renewed the horror comedy series for Season 2.

Netflix shared the news alongside a video featuring footage of Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams.

"Over the past few weeks, I've been hunted, haunted and mimicked millions of times across the Internet," Ortega says, referencing her viral dance scene in the show. "It's been pure torture. Thank you."

Netflix also shared Season 2 footage in a promotional video teasing new seasons of popular shows.

Wednesday follows the Addams Family character Wednesday Addams, created by Charles Addams. The series follows Wednesday (Ortega) as she attends Nevermore Academy, a school for psychics, shapeshifters and supernatural creatures.

The cast also includes Gwendoline Christie, Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane, Hunter Doohan, Christina Ricci, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzman.

Wednesday premiered on Netflix in November. The show set a new record following its release, generating the most views in a single week for any English-language series in Netflix history.