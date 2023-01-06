South Korean boy band Monsta X is teasing its new music video.

ADVERTISEMENT

The K-pop group released a preview Friday of its video for the song "Beautiful Liar."

The "Beautiful Liar" teaser shows the members of Monsta X take the stage in front of a cheering audience.

Monsta X released a first teaser for "Beautiful Liar" on Thursday that shows the members dressed in red and walking among a crowd of masked people.

"Beautiful Liar" appears on Monsta X's forthcoming EP, Reason. The group will release the EP and the full "Beautiful Liar" music video Monday.

Reason also features the tracks "Daydream," "Crescendo," "Lone Ranger," "Deny" and "It's Okay." The EP will be Monsta X's first since Shape of Love, released in April.

Monsta X consists of Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney and I.M. The group made its debut in 2015.